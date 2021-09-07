DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $5.67

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.48. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 525 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $144,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

