DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $5.67

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.48. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 525 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $144,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
