Deeper Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.07 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $67.07 million and $2.90 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00127382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00176784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.30 or 0.07546103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.41 or 0.99627335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00896656 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,579,638 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.