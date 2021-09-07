DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.22

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $1,677.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,555,738 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

