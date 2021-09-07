DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,101,000 after buying an additional 75,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR stock opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.11. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.