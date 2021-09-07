DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after buying an additional 144,119 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,604,000 after buying an additional 518,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,515 shares of company stock worth $23,067,061 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TXG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $185.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.01.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

