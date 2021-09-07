DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.01 Million in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 111.83. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

