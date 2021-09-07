DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.17 Million in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

