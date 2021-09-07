DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nordson were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson stock opened at $241.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $245.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

