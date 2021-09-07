Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,398. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

