Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Delek US reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. 4,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,906. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 88,788 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Delek US by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 41,231 shares during the period.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

