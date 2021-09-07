Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 6,099 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. 2,590,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 535,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 275,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 848.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,315 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,919,000 after purchasing an additional 520,626 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.