Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 6,099 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. 2,590,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
