Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce sales of $111.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.80 million and the lowest is $110.20 million. Denny’s posted sales of $71.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $411.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $415.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $454.64 million, with estimates ranging from $446.70 million to $463.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. 22,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Denny’s by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Denny’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Denny’s by 112,412.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

