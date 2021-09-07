DerivaDAO Price Hits $8.89 on Top Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.89 or 0.00016862 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $232.10 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00066240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00150309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00206035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.58 or 0.07512277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,677.92 or 0.99866908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.82 or 0.00949451 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

