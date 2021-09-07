Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Announces GBX 23 Dividend

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,826 ($49.99) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,615.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,459.42.

DLN has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

