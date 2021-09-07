Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

