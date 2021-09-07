Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $62,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 529 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,890. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

