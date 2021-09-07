Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $86,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 885,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,312,000 after acquiring an additional 69,348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

