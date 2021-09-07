Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $590.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $598.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.81.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

