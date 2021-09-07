Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.