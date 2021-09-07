Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases Shares of 464 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $196.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

