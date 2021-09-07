Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 132,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

BHF stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

