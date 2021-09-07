Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after acquiring an additional 217,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,212,000 after acquiring an additional 244,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,418 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

