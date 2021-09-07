DEX Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $408,398.16 and approximately $226.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00140212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

