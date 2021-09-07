Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Shares Gap Down to $8.01

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.80. Digital Media Solutions shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 3,176 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. raised their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.96 million and a P/E ratio of 22.25.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Digital Media Solutions had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter worth about $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 146.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 168.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,635 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

