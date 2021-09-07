Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.32% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $4,471,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $426,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

