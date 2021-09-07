DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.02 and last traded at $64.23. 18,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,141,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLO. began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

