Dock (DOCK) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $64.78 million and approximately $25.41 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0938 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00373560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00155416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

