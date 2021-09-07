DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.75. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

