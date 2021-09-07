DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.20.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.75. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.