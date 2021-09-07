DOGGY One Day Volume Reaches $3.14 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DOGGY has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $18.66 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00129159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00175748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.90 or 0.07349973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,966.33 or 1.00381272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00887431 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,055,188,152 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

