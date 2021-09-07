Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $418.06

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 418.06 ($5.46) and traded as high as GBX 434.20 ($5.67). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 432.80 ($5.65), with a volume of 1,784,410 shares changing hands.

DRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509 ($6.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 418.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 416.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.88%.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

