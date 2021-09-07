DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Shares Up 0.2%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $269.92 and last traded at $269.92. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSDVF. BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.81 and its 200 day moving average is $225.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

