DubaiCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00028741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008512 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

