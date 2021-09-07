Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Duluth in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.79%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

DLTH stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $454.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 1,097.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,171 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,939,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 110,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 2,507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 72,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

