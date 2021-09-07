DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 152.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DURECT were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 520,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 296,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $309.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

