Dvision Network Price Hits $0.51 (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular exchanges. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $105.16 million and approximately $19.03 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00143503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00717107 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

