DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DWF opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £369.60 million and a PE ratio of -9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.26.

In other DWF Group news, insider Michele Cicchett sold 184,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £188,698.98 ($246,536.43).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DWF shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of DWF Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

