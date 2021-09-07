DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,611 shares of company stock worth $759,073 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,899,000 after buying an additional 127,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in DXC Technology by 27.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DXC Technology by 86.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after buying an additional 462,897 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after buying an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

