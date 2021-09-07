Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 205,857 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 154.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.82, a P/E/G ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.