e-Money 1-Day Volume Tops $255,505.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001432 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $255,505.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00147315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00205421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.50 or 0.07499477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,637.56 or 0.99950337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.00946681 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

