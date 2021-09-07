Easterly Government Properties, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

DEA stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $11,908,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

