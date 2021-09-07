EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.50. EastGroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $184.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $184.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

