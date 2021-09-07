Easton Investments Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:EAS)

Easton Investments Limited (ASX:EAS) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Easton Investments alerts:

About Easton Investments

Easton Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Equities and Freeholds Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Easton Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easton Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.