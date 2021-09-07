Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,542. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96.

