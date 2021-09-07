Edge Capital Group LLC Has $6.65 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.14. 537,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,382,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

