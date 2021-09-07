Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

