Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 24,081 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,189,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,081 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $124,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. 16,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

