Edgeless (EDG) Market Cap Hits $758,026.60

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $758,026.60 and $174.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00016438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00144346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.87 or 0.00740926 BTC.

Edgeless is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

