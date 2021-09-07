Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

