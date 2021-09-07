Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Element Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.