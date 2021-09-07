Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.87

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 4337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELYM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

About Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

